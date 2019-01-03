Wilma Maxine (Green) Burris passed away December 23, 2018

Wilma Maxine (Green) Burris was called to her heavenly home the morning of Sunday, December 23, 2018. She was born to Clarence and Oma (Beckham) Green on April 7, 1927 in Rushing, Arkansas. Mrs. Burris was a faithful member of Surrounded Hill Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at Macks, Arkansas for 76 years where she had served as Sunday School teacher and clerk for many years.

Known as Mamaw Claude to so many, Maxine married Claude Burris on December 6, 1947 at Newport. To this union were born three daughters: Sharon, Linda, and Judy.

Mrs. Burris was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Oma Green, sister Imogene McGhee, and an infant sister Coleen Green.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 71 years; Claude Burris of Newport, daughters: Sharon Osier (Bill) of Newport, Arkansas, Linda Brinkley (John) of Bradford, Arkansas, and Judy Brannon (Greg) also of Newport, Arkansas, brothers: J.C. Green (Carol) of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Norman Ray Green (Donna) of Harlingen, Texas and Heber Springs, Arkansas; sisters: Brenda Pry (W.H.) of Newport, Arkansas and Sue Jones of Malvern, Arkansas. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Curt Osier of Springdale, Arkansas, Jack Osier and Jennifer (Osier) Branch of Newport, Arkansas, Dusty Wilkowsky of Maumelle, Arkansas, Kacey Wilkowsky of Forney, Texas, and Josie (Brannon) Hardin of Tupelo, Arkansas. Eleven great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews as well as her church family, friends and special friend and caregiver Arnice Dinwiddie will also have many fond memories of her.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 26, from 5 to 7 P.M. with funeral services on Thursday, December 27, at 10:00 A.M. at the Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Coffeyville Cemetery, in Bradford, Arkansas.

Arrangements provided by Dillinger Funeral Home.

www.dillingerfuneralhome.com.