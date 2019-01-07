The installation of new Fort Smith Board of Directors, the waiver of all fees related to the development of Gateway Park and a resolution waiving competitive bidding for a police simulator are on the agenda for the first city meeting of the year.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson and At-large Director Neal Martin will take their oath of office and be introduced for their four-year terms as the first item on the agenda.

A resolution waiving the fees associated with the development of Gateway Park is also on the agenda. According to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the park is being constructed by a private organization but will become city property at the conclusion of the project.

“As the city will ultimately receive ownership, 64.6 Downtown requests that all fees associated with construction and permitting of the park be waived,” Dingman wrote in the memo. “As only the board can waive such fees, a resolution waiving all fees associated with the development of Gateway Park is included on the board’s agenda for the Jan. 4 regular meeting.”

The Board of Directors approved in November funding to purchase a driving simulator for the Police Department, Chief Nathaniel Clark wrote in a memo to Geffken. Clark said at the 2019 budget hearing he hoped the department would be able to use the Arkansas Municipal League, but that is no longer an option.

“The FAAC Inc. system is a stand-alone system and is the only system that meets our needs,” Clark wrote. “Specifically, with regards to the hardware setup for Chevrolet Tahoes.”

All three resolutions will be paid for through the 2018 revenue bond.

Other items on the agenda include resolutions for contracts related to the Chaffee Crossing Trail System and several resolutions related to utilities projects.

The first resolution is to acquire a sewer utility easement located along North Albert Pike Avenue for one of the 2015 Sanitary Sewer Assessment Remedial Measures projects worth $1,750.

Morrison Shipley Engineers will be considered as the engineer for a sub-basin project worth $50,620, and Hawkins-Weir Engineers will be considered for another sub-basin project worth $97,980. Both projects are for 2016 Sanitary Sewer Assessment Remedial Measures.

An executive session will be held to appoint personnel to several positions, including vice mayor.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. A town hall will be held at the adjournment of the meeting.