THEFTS

YORKSHIRE DRIVE, 4300 BLOCK: A 2002 Toyota vehicle valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.

JENNY LIND ROAD, 4600 BLOCK: A 2016 Kawasaki Ninja valued at $3,400 was reported stolen.

RANNOCH TRCE, 2100 BLOCK: A set of keys and a center console divider valued at $500 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

FALLSTONE ROAD, 6500 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 30TH CIRCLE, 1900 BLOCK: A game console, a laptop, a TV, 30 video games, a diamond necklace, a tennis bracelet, an engagement ring and a smart watch valued at $4,250 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

TOWSON AVENUE, 4600 BLOCK: A long down jacket valued at $200 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A 2007 Honda vehicle valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

FERNDALE STREET, 30 BLOCK: Money valued at $120 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH Y STREET, 900 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JAMES STEVEN JONES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance as an inmate, possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A REDBOX EMPLOYEE reported a Redbox monitor in the 2700 block of Rogers Avenue damaged at $700.

A MULDROW MAN reported his wallet was stolen and that his girlfriend's credit card was used for $66 at a convenience store.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her car was keyed.

JACOB HARLAN REED OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Colorado and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

NATHAN ALAN MAYNARD OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving greater than $25,000 and a felony failure to appear warrant.

STEVEN LEE LAYTON OF MULDROW was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, misdemeanor resisting arrest and fleeing on foot and three misdemeanor failure to appear warrants. He allegedly stole a watch and headphones valued at $93, fled police on foot and did not cooperate in his arrest.

MICHAEL ANTHONY MCGILL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

JAMI RAE AVINGER-HERNANDEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

CHRISTOPHER BRYANT CANTRELL OF SALLISAW was arrested on a felony petition to revoke a suspended sentence warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

BILLY DEAN DODSON OF SPIRO was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery of a person either under 12 or over 60 and possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his 2006 Ford Espionage was damaged at $500.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported two windows on his vehicle damaged at $500.

ALEX MARTIN MANN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant out of Sebastian County.

ANTHONY RAY THOMAS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery and criminal mischief between $1,000 and $5,000, misdemeanor criminal impersonation and resisting arrest and a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of New Mexico.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her friend told her she was going to kill her and her whole family and burn her house down.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend took her cellphone valued at $700 and punched her in the nose.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a pointed a knife at her face, threatened to kill her.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man took money valued at $500 out of her wallet and threatened to burn her house down if she called the police.

GARY DEWAYNE DAVIS OF HOT SPRINGS was arrested on a felony absconding warrant out of Hot Springs and a parole violation.

FIRES

2500 TOWSON AVE.: Fort Smith police reported arson at a structure without power. Damage was reported at $20,000.

809 SOUTH Y STREET: Fort Smith police reported arson on a stack of cardboard. Damage valued at $500 was reported to a structure.