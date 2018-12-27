Fort Smith police interviewed Marcus Collins the day of the July 26 double homicide at West Apartments, records show.

A deputy prosecuting attorney on July 30 signed an arrest warrant for felony theft of firearm by receiving charge on Collins of Memphis after police interviewed him four days earlier as a possible suspect in the double homicide, according to the probable cause affidavit. Memphis police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Collins on suspicion of this offense and several other felony charges in connection with the July double homicide on Sept. 10 — 45 days after the interview.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell referred questions about the interview and warrant to the Sebastian County Prosecutor's Office. County Prosecutor Dan Shue on Wednesday could not be reached for comment.

Police on the morning of July 26 found Brionna Belcher and Jonathan Harris dead from multiple gunshot wounds at West Apartments in Fort Smith. Collins the same day told police detective Troy Williams he was in the apartment unit where Belcher and Harris were killed and had firearms. He voluntarily turned over a pistol Williams later confirmed was stolen out of Jonesboro, the affidavit states.

In his theft of firearm by receiving charge, Collins is a co-defendant with Cortlan Parson of Fort Smith, who also told Williams he was in the apartment and turned over a gun that was confirmed stolen out of Hackett, his affidavit states. Parson was arrested Aug. 7 on suspicion of this charge but was released two days later on signature bond, according to arrest records.

Police on Aug. 17 announced they developed Collins and Neirod Medlock of Fort Smith as suspects in the double homicide. Though Medlock was charged with felony aggravated residential burglary, two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping while he was being held in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, Collins was not charged with the same offenses until after he was arrested weeks later.

Collins is scheduled for jury trial the week of March 18 for all his charges — the same week as Medlock is scheduled for trial for his charges — according to circuit clerk records. He was initially scheduled for trial Jan. 22 for his theft by receiving charges, the same week as Parson.

Collins on Wednesday was held in the Detention Center in lieu of a $700,000 bond, according to records.