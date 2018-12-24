At the December meeting of the Rose Bud School Board, the FFA team was recognized for the awards they had received when FFA members and the Dairy Cattle Evaluation Team traveled to Indianapolis to the National FFA Convention. The Dairy Cattle team competed and were recognized as a National Bronze Team. Haley Isaacson, Katlyn Helfer, Rhett Hartwick and Jacey Davis are the members of the dairy cattle team. Dugan Jones, Austin Reeder, Landon Robertson, Robby Reedy, and Carson Lucena are the shooting sports team and competed on November 16th in an FFA shooting competition.

They were also told that 19 FFA members are signed up to attend the Arkansas FFA 360 and Greenhand Conference in Hot Springs this February. With three more on a waiting list.

Students wrapped up a successful show season at the state fair. Caleb Caldwell had the 7th overall market steer and was Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship winner. Reid Wingert and Tanner Wingert were 4th and 7th in their divisions respectively. Rhett Hartwick was 9th in his Market Goat Division. Brayden Reedy and Robby Reedy both finished in the top 10 in the single fryer show and exhibited california and cinnamon rabbits in the junior show. Cole Knox exhibited rabbits in the single fryer show. Brayden Reedy exhibited a heifer in the American heifer show and placed 2nd in his class. Noralee Townsend exhibited swine in both the Yorkshire and Crossbred shows and swine showmanship. Ross and Reid Wingert

exhibited cattle, swine and showmanship contests for both species. Rhett Hartwick won the Market Goat Showmanship Contest at the North Central Arkansas District Fair qualifying him to compete and win the Overall Showmanship Competition. Slade Owen won the Market Hog Showmanship Contest at the North Central Arkansas District Fair. Jacey Davis is working hard on her prepared public speech for the red/white sub area leadership contest. Noralee Townsend will compete in Extemporaneous Speaking at the leadership contest.

Slade Owen and Ross Wingert have both been offered scholarships to judge at the collegiate level at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and Connors State College in Warner Oklahoma.

Students who were recognized other than the FFA students were Cody Aycock, Emma Adcock, Isaac Turner-Coughlin, Kayla Sowell and Angelica Barrick.

Security doors have been installed in the school and they are looking into LED lighting.