The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.

Lunch menus include:

Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24-25

The center is closed for the holidays.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Beef chili macaroni, yellow rice, whole kernel corn, white bread, strawberry cake, and milk.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Pork loin with parsley, gravy, lima beans, okra and tomatoes, dinner roll, fresh fruit and milk.

Friday, Dec. 28

Glazed ham, black-eyed peas, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, pineapple upside down cake and milk.

Strachota activities include:

Monday and Tuesday

The center is closed for the holidays.

Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics

10 a.m. Walk away the pounds

10:30 a.m. Sit a size

11 a.m. Advanced aerobics

11 a.m. Lunch

Thursday

9 a.m. Drums alive

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Lunch

Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.

Friday

9 a.m. Movie Day

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.