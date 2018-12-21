Arkansas
Estle Leroy Faulkner Jr., aka Shorty Faulkner and Shelly Faulkner, 11 Helen Lane, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 7.
Dolores Hall, 1802 N. Lowe St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
Tiffany Krisell, 1312 S. Vine St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 8.
Elvis A. Mannis, dba Scott Farm Services Inc., dba Scott Landleveler, P.O. Box 546, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 11.
Adam B. Reed and Kayla D. Reed, aka Kayla D. Payne, 1712 Strait Place, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.
Desha
Brittany Lawson, 17 Jackson Drive, McGehee; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.
Ruthie A. Robinson, 1041 Hillcrest Road, Dumas; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 12.
Charlie Gaston III, 1228 Bush St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.
Grant
Billy Ray Ashley, 410 Grant 25, Grapevine; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.
Deanna Smith, 18 Circle Drive, Prattsville; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.
Jefferson
Kevin Ginger, 1506 W. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
James L. Fuller and Maribeth P. Fuller, 603 W. Green Oaks, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
Lakendra Montgomery, 1200 E. 19th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
Shirlynn R. Clemons, 1404 W. 31st Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
Cathrine L. Brown, 9786 Dyson Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.
Nellie R. Burnett, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 8.
April Burton, 56 Cypress Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.
Danny Ray Jenkins, 800 W. 34th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 11.
Gary Linn Allen Jr. and Taylor Catherine-Ann Allen, 7704 Tall Pine Trail, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 11.
Shawn D. Raymond, 6401 Middle Warren Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 13.
Faye Lee, 2007 W. 15th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.
Johnny Reams, 9107 Dollarway Road, Apt. C, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.
Kerry Glenwood Eaves, 1505 Silver Fox Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.
Shatobeca Rhymes, aka Shatobeca Moutry, 2601 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 16.
Lincoln
Jimmy Clint Rushing, 3943 Arkansas 114 W, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.