Announcements:

The opening date for CAPCA Winter LiHEAP Utility Assistance Program has changed to January 7, 2019.



The Don Owens Sports Complex and McGhee Sports Center will be closed Friday, December 21 - Tuesday, December 25 and Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the holidays.

Toad Suck Car Club: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month; Smitty's BBQ in Conway; Members arrive around 6:00 for dinner prior to meeting. The public is invited to attend.

League of Women Voters: 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month; Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service on the corner of Faulkner and Caldwell Streets.

Calendar:

Startup Grind with U.S. Congressman French Hill: 5 p.m. Thursday, December 20; UCA Downtown in Conway; Startup Grind is a monthly fireside chat presented in partnership with Google for Entrepreneurs. Conway is one of 200 cities in the world with a Startup Grind chapter. Each month, the Conductor hosts a fireside chat with a local influencer/entrepreneur.

Dave Ward Construction Temporary Road Closure: 12 a.m. - 4 a.m. Friday December 21 and possibly Saturday, December 22; Construction on Dave Ward Drive will require temporary road closures near the pedestrian overpass, according to Manhattan Road & Bridge officials. These closures will allow crews to set the bridge truss. Weather permitting, crews will intermittently close Dave Ward Drive to all through traffic in 15 minute intervals from

Conway Writers Group: 2-4 p.m. every Friday; Ola and John Hawks Senior Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgan Road, Conway; The group views all writings as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist and celebrate writing in all its forms. Newcomers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring writing samples. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Storytelling at Faulkner County Library: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 22; Faulkner County Library in Conway; Norm Moyer, member of National Storytelling Network will be sharing non-religious Christmas stories with children of all ages.

A Downtown Christmas: 11:30 p.m. Monday, December 24; Rogers Plaza in Conway; Carols, devotion and hot chocolate

Hendrix College Presents - Bill Imada: 3 p.m. Friday, January 11; Reves Recital Hall; Imada is the founder, chair and chief connectivity officer of IW Group and the co-founder of the National Millennial Community.

Dare to Dream (City Church Table): 6 p.m. Saturday, January 26; First Church of the Nazarene in Conway; Dinner to raise funds for Deliver Hope. The evening will include dinner, speakers, entertainment, and real stories of hope in our community among at-risk teens.

Beast Feast Arkansas 2019: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, February 9; Conway Expo Center; Beast Feast is the annual Sportsman Banquet hosted by the Second Baptist Men's Ministry in Conway, Arkansas. It is held each winter and is open to men and boys of all ages and is a night filled with games, entertainment, prizes, live music, great food, and great speakers.

North Metro Healthcare Awards: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28; UCA McCastlain Ballroom in Conway; Contact Therese Williams for additional details at Therese@ConwayArkansas.org or 501.932.5411.