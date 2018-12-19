Conway’s Arden Booy has spent the past two years writing, rewriting and perfecting the characters and plot of her 90-page, paperback book, “The International Network of Kids: Green Thumb.”

“I guess I must’ve started thinking about writing the book [toward] the end of the sixth grade,” she said.

“Yikes, has it been that long?” she asked, thinking about the time that had gone by since she began constructing the story.

The storyline, Booy said, came from a shorter story she wrote when she was younger about a girl who discovered an entire organization underground which was run by children.

“I started the book with not a lot of knowledge of where it was going to go and only worked on it whenever I had time — or didn’t feel like doing homework,” she said. “It’s taken over a year because I never was in any rush to finish. The idea of publishing never really seemed like a reality until I was close to finishing.”

Booy spoke with fans during a YouTube chat on Nov. 8.

“One of the things that really inspired me to write this was the amazing people in my life and my friends,” she said.

That, Booy said, includes her friend, Emily, who the main character, Briar, was inspired by. Emily had a great personality, always enjoyed being outdoors and loved nature, Booy said.

“I decided to write a character based off of her,” she said. “If you have read the story, the two main characters are Briar and Stormy. They both have powers and since they are so different from each other, I wanted them to have a different outlook on having powers and, so, Briar is all in and like ‘this is amazing,’ and I wanted Stormy to be a bit more hesitant.”

Booy said one of the things she did when starting was attempt to draw out her book’s characters, which was fun for her to think about what she wanted them to look like, able to make “a lot of unique,” characters because of the people around her.

She said she wrote and rewrote and had to do a lot of research to make sure everything was factually correct.

“I wrote the book because I thought a plot line about a girl with powers would be interesting,” Booy said. “At first, I thought it would just be a side-project to work on for fun, but now it's cool to see how far it's come.”

Now, the book, several years in the making, can now be found on Amazon.

In addition, Booy’s mother, Kelly, said the young author sold around 50 copies during the 14-year-old’s first book signing recently.

“I haven't gotten a lot of constructive criticism about the book yet,” Arden said. “There's been a lot of positive feedback which is really great.”

Molly Henry, a local 9-year-old, attended the event.

“I was excited to attend Arden's book signing,” Henry said. “I think it's inspiring that a girl like me can write and publish a book [and] I loved it. This book was action packed and I couldn't put it down.”

She said she was also excited that she knew an author “personally.”

“For me, I am just so proud of her,” Booy’s mother, Kelly, said. “She has shown discipline and endurance in the way you would see out of a world class athlete.”

She said as a parent, she wanted to celebrate Arden’s accomplishment in a “real, tangible way,” and the book signing was a way to do just that.

“We invited friends and teachers,” Kelly said. “Some came with their books previously purchased, others bought some right there on the spot. So many have been so encouraging.”

To find the Conway Junior High School student’s book on Amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/International-Network-Kids-Green-Thumb/dp/1719499454/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1544641708&sr=8-1&keywords=the+international+network+of+kids.