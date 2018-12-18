Sebastian County sheriff's officials are searching for a Level 2 sex offender with an active warrant and pending charges.

Joseph K. Johnson, 35, of Greenwood has an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and has pending charges for a suspected aggravated assault from Monday, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Johnson is on parole and has an ankle monitor but has disabled the location device. He also fought others in the Clark's Chapel area and swung at them with a baseball bat, the release states.

Anyone with information about Johnson or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (479) 783-1051. Sheriff's officials ask anyone who sees Johnson to call 911.