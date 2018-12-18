It was a little over a year and a half ago when Jeff and Brenda Fudge launched their franchise Cruise Planners to Cleburne County. Since that time they have been servicing the travel needs of residents here.

At the time, Fudge said, “I have been wanting to expand my professional services. My objective, for quite some time, has been to include a new travel agency. After extensive research and planning, my wife, Brenda and I purchased the Cruise Planners franchise.” Cruise Planners, is an American Express Travel Representative. Jeff ’s expertise has been in marketing travel and resort industries for well over thirty years, including the management of numerous resorts and hotels.

Fudge chose Cruise Planners because, since 1994, Cruise Planners has held a stellar reputation as a member of the American Society of Travel Agents, the Cruise Line International Association, and the National Association of Cruise Oriented Agencies. They have achieved top producer status and gained numerous awards from virtually every cruise line, tour and resort company.

“Keep in mind, we have private access as travel agents, to the lowest prices from cruise lines, hotels and resorts because agents send thousands of travelers to those locations. Whereas a lone consumer trying to book a single vacation online will be charged a higher rate by the resorts and cruise lines, since their private rates are never made available to the general public,” said Fudge. “If you are planning a vacation this year, call us first and see what we have to offer you!”

Fudge recently spoke to the Heber Springs Rotary Club to share how booking with them can make the difference between a good vacation trip and a great vacation trip. Fudge told the group that he can offer, “Personalized Services: Expert advice and personal service that you can’t get online, Value-Added Benefits and Amenities: Competitive prices, exclusive vacation packages, low fares, and special amenities, Your Travel Advisor: Exclusive tools that guide you through the entire trip process, Peace of Mind: Ourknowledge and research provide you with the best insider tips, Your Personal Advocate: We are here for you from start to finish, Helping you plan the best trip for your needs at the best VALUE, One-Stop Shop: Air, rental cars, shore excursions, cruises, hotels, tours, travel insurance, passport and visa services and Experience: Wehave theeducation, certification, specialization, and familiarization of destinations around the world.”

Fudge went on to share that if you have a group that wants to go together, they offer special group travel benefits. They offer a dedicated page customized for your group with photo(s), details about your group, Itinerary, special functions/gifts, secure registration, password protection (optional) and social media sharing.

He also told the group that they are not limited to cruises, they can book just about any vacation you would like to book. Whether it be an all inclusive resort vacation or a cruise-land combination, they can take care of your travel needs.

For more information or to book your vacation today, call Fudge at 501-589-2249 or email jeff.fudge@cruiseplanners.com or visit their Facebook page Cruise Planners-CruisePlannersJeffFudge.com.