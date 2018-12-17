Patricia O’Keane Rea (née Bennett) died peacefully in her home on Dec. 12, 2018 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas at the age of 82

Patricia is survived by children, Donald O’Keane, (his wife Jan, children, Ryan his wife Allyson and their children Logan and Wesley, Katie, her husband, Nathan and daughter Sophie) and Gary O’Keane, (his wife Faye, son, Sean, his wife Amanda, and their children, Haley and Luke); sister, Carolyn Robinson of Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by parents, Basil and Geneva Bennett; a sister, June; husband, Donald O’Keane; husband, Ted Rea; and two great-grandchildren, Collin O’Keane and Ivan Bellomy.

Patricia was born on Dec.15, 1935 in Trumann, Ark.

Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her example of unconditional love and generosity was without question and freely given to all that she touched.

25She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. 26She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. 27She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. 28Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 29"Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." 30Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Proverbs 31:25-30

In honor of her wishes a short graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 21, 2018 at CedarVale Cemetery in Hot Springs Village.

In lieu of flowers, and to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Please send donations to Donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php

Arrangements are with Hot Springs Funeral Home.

