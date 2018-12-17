OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and the Cherokee Nation are asking the U.S. Small Business Administration for a disaster declaration to residents of Cherokee County affected by tornadoes, severe storms and strong winds on Nov. 30.

If approved, the request filed Monday would provide low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, and business owners in the county to repair or replace uninsured property that was damaged. Fallin says damage assessments found more than 90 Cherokee County homes and businesses affected by the storm.

Approval of the request would also make residents in the contiguous counties of Adair, Delaware and Sequoyah eligible for the assistance.

The storms were part of a system that also produced tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.

Fallin previously declared a state of emergency for 12 counties in the area.