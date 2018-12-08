The Conway Institute of Music (CIM) donated $5,000 to the Faulkner County Boys & Girls Club.

CIM Executive Director Jim Skelton said the group “believes in giving back to the community.”

“The Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County is one of the many local non-profit organizations that are near and dear to us,” Skelton said.

Boys & Girls Club Chief Professional Officer Clint Brock and Director of Development Liza Bray were on hand to accept the donation.

Skelton said the monetary donation was just one way CIM hoped to impact the Faulkner County Boys & Girls Club.

“Through conducting benefit concerts, in which students perform on stage, and school donation programs, the Conway Institute of Music instills philanthropy and a sense of community with its students,” he said.

For more information about CIM, visit www.conwayinstituteofmusic.com. For more about the Faulkner County Boys & Girls Club, visit www.bgcfaulkner.org.