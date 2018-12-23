There is a bustle around every where you go. People shopping for the perfect last minute gift, parties to attend, and decorations to be strung. Our Christmas tends to be pretty laid back. Kids all grown, most of grandkids grown with children of their own, of course they want Santa to come to their house on Christmas. We understand all of that. So, our day is usually very quiet. Which we enjoy. We have paid our dues with the hustle and bustle of having little ones. (Too old to do it now!) Feels good to see the pictures of the smiling faces of the family as they are receiving just the right gift. Does that mean we aren’t thought of and called to with us a Merry Christmas? Of course not! We hear from each one of our kids and how happy they are. That is what is important to us. So thankful for the family have. But, do you think about the people who have no family or are estranged from their family for whatever the reason may be? How is their holiday? What are they doing? Do they have anything to look forward too? Did you know that the suicide rate is higher during the holidays? Which started me to thinking about people who are alone, not just at home but in nursing homes and such. How are their holidays celebrated, if at all? Look at how blessed we are to have a family, even if they are with their extended family on the holiday. We still know they are there. We will see them either before or after the holidays, which gives us something to look forward to. What if you had nothing to look forward too? Not even the thought of Heaven? Would you feel forsaken and alone? I know I would if I didn’t have my Savior.

Which brings me to my point. Why don’t we who have already celebrated Christmas with our family either before or after Christmas do something selfless? Why don’t we get ouy of our pajamas and go to a nursing home or a shelter to share Christmas and the love of Jesus with them? Yes, I am talking to myself also. What if we just spoke and visited with the elderly and shut-ins? It doesn’t have to be a long visit or involve a gift. Just giving someone your time is a gift. Share the love of Jesus with them and His special birth. Let them know they are worth something in your eyes and our Lord and Savior’s eyes. We who are fortunate to have a family should be a family for someone else. Jesus never stopped at just a few, but visited and talked to the many.

I am a talker and never meet a stranger, loving to get a chance to share our Lord. I know it is hard for some of you to do because it is our of your comfort zone. By letting the light of Jesus shine through you, that is a wonderful witness. Who knows? Maybe you need to step out of your comfort zone. Each time you step out, the more comfortable you become. Give it a try. Jesus will take the wheel if you’ll just start the drive. Be Selfless, let go, and let God. God Bless Amen

Matthew 5:14-16 ESV

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

Matthew 6:1-34 ESV (selected verses- read chapter for all the verses)

“Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven. “Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.

