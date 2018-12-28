Pleasant View honored for ACT scores

Pleasant View was awarded No. 1 for ELA growth in the entire state of Arkansas for its fifth- through eighth-grade summative ACT scores, according to a news release.

Pleasant View Campus received the following awards: Statewide High Overall Growth: Middle Level; Statewide High ELA Growth: Middle Level; High ELA Growth: Middle Level (Northwest Region); Middle School ELA ACT Aspire Growth Scores; 2018 Top 10 Middle Schools in Arkansas based on ACT Aspire ELA Growth; No. 1 Pleasant View Campus (Mulberry/Pleasant View Bi-County Schools) NW 5-8 86.65; Top 5 Middle Schools in Arkansas by Regions, ELA Growth; and No. 1 Pleasant View Campus (Mulberry/Pleasant View Bi-County Schools) 5-8 96 86.65.

Mulberry Pleasant View Superintendent Lonnie Myers and Pleasant View Principal Dennis Fisher received this news from the Office of Educational Policy this month.

“Pleasant View Campus has been recognized by the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school where students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire," Sarah McKenzie, executive director for the Office for Education Policy, says in the release. "The OEP creates an annual report titled the "Outstanding Educational Performance Awards," and this year they are recognizing schools with high student growth. We think growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that your school is having on students.”

Fisher states that “being number one in ELA growth statewide, according to the University of Arkansas Office of Education Policy (OEP), is a culmination of support staff, students, facility and administration centering on student instruction, student Interventions and learning on a daily basis."

Hackett Elementary teams head to state

Hackett Elementary's robotics teams, Dabbin' Dragons and Team Terminator, both qualified for the state competition.

Names of Note

Alice Anders of Fort Smith and Sydney Furney of Van Burn were named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Alexandra Salamone of Fort Smith was named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Honor Rolls

Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus has announced its Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester. The Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus Chancellor’s List recognizes students who complete a semester with a 4.0 grade point average, while the Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus Honor Roll honors students who complete a semester with a grade point average between 3.5-3.9.

Area students who were recognized include:

Alma: Rebecca Barber; Caleb Beshears; Jedidiah Blasingame; Ashley Brasher (4.0); William Burkett; Gavyn Cunningham; Kelsey Elliott (4.0); Kaley Freeman (4.0); Haley Hudson (4.0); Kasey Keith (4.0); Baylee Lumpkin; Matthew McCabe; Marcy McHenry (4.0); Lisa Randolph; Elizabeth Ray; Erin Riley; Lonnie Robins (4.0); Nickole Shelton (4.0); Cory Smith (4.0); Brittany Standridge (4.0); Jennifer Taylor; Leslie Watkins; Justin Watkins; Jimmy Woodruff (4.0).

Altus: Alfreda Covert (4.0); Meleah Detherage (4.0); Deidre Doss (4.0); Kailen Harris; Inga Tobin (4.0); Emily Williams; Crystal Wright (4.0).

Barling: Karen Glidewell; Jennifer Jackson; Michaela Payton; Venessa Torres; Harrison Warren-Saldivar.

Booneville: Monica Adair (4.0); Zachary Adair (4.0); Bonnie Anzalone; Kristin Armstrong (4.0); Madison Bittle; Brett Cates; Tyler Catlett (4.0); Sydney Dotson; Kaila Ensey (4.0); Alexandria Keen (4.0); Joy Long; Daphne Mattson; Jennifer McLemore (4.0); Melissa Means (4.0); Jennifer Merrill (4.0); Kaci Parrish; Calvert Raggio; Rodney Siddons (4.0); Hannah Simpson (4.0); Ellyn-Maree Stevenson (4.0); Hershel Swint Autumn Townsend; Chelsey Warren (4.0); Charles Wharton (4.0); Justin Williams; Robert Williamson; KC Woods (4.0)

Cedarville: Aundrea Cagle; Sarah Cagle(4.0); Devon Jones (4.0); Paigeriana Skinner (4.0).

Central City: Levi Simpson.

Charleston: Macy Binz; Rebecca Burr; Cassandra Clay; Kala Hicks (4.0); William Kniser; Lillian Pickartz; Morgan Reed; Taylor Reed; Elizabeth Ritchie (4.0); Lacie Sarten (4.0); Mason Sherwood; Danielle Stark (4.0); Mason Wisdom.

Chester: Tracy Goodwin (4.0).

Clarksville: Brittani Acord; Kayley Arrowood (4.0); Juan Barrientos; Amy Beshears (4.0); Brenton Buckman (4.0); Lucero Caro; Kristin Clayborn; Kaleb Cooper; Paige Denton (4.0); Andrew Dolson (4.0); Daisy Duran (4.0) Jesse Dyer; Joseph Engleman; Jose Flores; Joshua Ford (4.0); Kaleb Freeman; Hser Gaw; Celina Gonzalez-Guzman; Morgan Gunter; Belinda Hinojosa-Olguin; Leanna Hoffpauir (4.0); Alena Holt (4.0); Anna Hover (4.0); Kimberly Hudson (4.0); Heather Ingram (4.0); Diamond Johnston; Keagan Jones (4.0); Kaitlin Kimbrough (4.0); Karmen Lantz (4.0); Dylan Lantz (4.0); Jessica Lindquist; Edith Magdaleno-Ramirez; John Magen (4.0); Tyler Marler; Stephanie McKinney (4.0); Layler Moo (4.0); Carla Murphy (4.0); Paw Mwe; Brittany Nelson; Hailey Park (4.0); Alyssa Prindel (4.0); Anthony Qualls (4.0); Dawson Rainey (4.0); Erica Reyes (4.0); Cameron Reynolds; Elizabeth Rohr (4.0); Susan Sanders; Janice Schubarth; (Esmeralda Sotelo; Walter South; Crystal Stover; Say Klu Taw (4.0); Janet Thurman (4.0); Thein Tun (4.0); Alexis Vaughn (4.0); Emma Wallace (4.0); Addison West; Ross Yarbrough.

Coal Hill: Nikie Carter; Michael Mainard (4.0); Cortney Reynolds; Kara Roach (4.0).

Dyer: Mason Burrier (4.0); Harley Leakey.

Fort Smith: Annika Alston (4.0) Karina Bravo (4.0) Ashley Brown; Brooke Carman; Hailey Chandler (4.0); Marisa Felterman (4.0); Michael Gibson (4.0); Whittney Graham; Stephanie Green; Alicia Hanson (4.0); Kenneth Jines; Amber Kirkendoll (4.0); Caitlyn Loftis; Rachell Lohman (4.0); Moises Lopez (4.0); Piper Lumpkin; Erik Menchaca; Rosa Perez (4.0); Mary Pitchford (4.0) Jessica Rackers; James Ratledge (4.0); Elizabeth Ray; Samuel Schleiff; Brandi Scoggins (4.0); Bethany Sexton; Rhiannon Sharp; Aleah Shepard; Anthony Sheppard (4.0); Karen West.

Greenwood: Joshua Bradt; Rebecca Clayton; Megan Johnson (4.0); Patricia Lanier (4.0); Whitney Weaver.

Lavaca: Emerald Asher (4.0); Olivia Austin (4.0) ; Thea Ballinger (4.0); Leilaunee Cooper; Mary Croft (4.0); Andrew Hobbs (4.0); Joshuah Moudy; Wesley Robinson (4.0) Lane Taylor; Darcy Waterbury (4.0).

Magazine: Kalyn Bryan (4.0) Rebekah Dobson; Jodi Hall; Zachary Kelm (4.0); Sailor Moody; Tammy Smith (4.0).

Mena: Catherine Lewis (4.0); McKinzy McGee.

Mountainburg: Allyson Gassaway; Cameron Jones (4.0); Kaitlan Lamproe.

Mulberry: Cheyann Claybaugh (4.0); Destiny Freeman (4.0); Keri King (4.0); Sarah Kizer; Michael Long (4.0); Trevor Marvin; Dustin Marvin (4.0); Jessica Mefford (4.0); Susan Miller; Jessica Norried (4.0); Jessi Robbins (4.0); Allyson Walker.

Ozark: Kristin Barham (4.0); Rodney Bartlett; Anna Bentley; Reagan Boren (4.0); Stephanie Bowles (4.0); Diamond Brockett (4.0); Chastin Cagle; Reba Cain (4.0); Christopher Christian (4.0); Peter Clifton (4.0); Kyra Cunningham; Philadelphia Drefs-Whipple (4.0); Shantel Durham; Jennifer Ellis (4.0); Austin Frazier (4.0); Richard Gragg; Quincy Gragg; Aundrea Griffith; Randy Gunter (4.0); Robert Harden (4.0); Justin Harden (4.0); Corey Harris (4.0); Colin Hayes (4.0); Peggy Hennessey; Susan Heuton; Karen Hillard (4.0); Stacie Howe (4.0); Celia Howell (4.0); Laura Hutchison (4.0); Kayla Isbell; Kimberlyn Jones (4.0); Angel Kinney(4.0); Robert Koller; Ashley Lambert (4.0); Amy Landers (4.0); Lauren Lane (4.0); Noah Larrison; Emilee Linthacum (4.0); Richard Marques (4.0); Jacob McGill; Allen McIlroy (4.0); Jennyfer Mireles (4.0); Madison Orrick (4.0); Jordan Owen (4.0); Alison Parker (4.0); Dwan Powers(4.0); Mary Primm; Torsten Radke (4.0); Rachael Ray; Brooklyn Ree; Jonathan Ree; Rachel Robertson; Mary Ross (4.0); Ashley Selby; Morgan Shaffer;; Lindsey Sharp; Megan Silva; Elizabeth Skaggs (4.0); Maurice Smith (4.0); Kenneth Sturdivant (4.0); Shawn Teague(4.0); Jake Teer (4.0); Kristina Teer (4.0); Jessica Turner; Serena Vanderford (4.0); Brittanie Vierra; Dallas Weathers; Hailey Wilcox; Alycia Wilkins; Shaley Williams; Jason Williams (4.0); Emily Wyles (4.0).

Paris: Trulla Brewer (4.0); Jennifer Brittian; Jonathan Callahan; Amanda Elsken (4.0); Tiffanny Enriquez (4.0); Angel Farnam (4.0); Bradley Featherston; Rebecca Garner (4.0); Ashley Harris (4.0); Jessica Hess; Cole Norton (4.0); Debra Pack; Heaven Potts; Shelby Willhite ; Stevie Wood (4.0).

Rudy: Gunner Medrano.

Scranton: Kendra Bailey (4.0); Raymond Furr (4.0); April Gay; Keith Geels (4.0); Kristina Geels (4.0); Heather Gray (4.0); Levi Herring; Rebecca Owens (4.0); Anna Siebenmorgen (4.0) Lisa Snow (4.0).

Subiaco: Rochelle Hern; Stacey Phillips.

Van Buren: Gilberto Anaya Hernandez(4.0); Katherine Bowling (4.0); Karista Burris; Christina Fontaine (4.0); Ashley Harris; Jamie Hartley (4.0); Megan Hauenstein; John Hays; Christopher Haywood (4.0); Jessica Hightower (4.0); Tonya Jackson; Cameron Keech (4.0); Rebecca Kincer (4.0); Alfredo Maravilla (4.0); Samantha McCann; Hannah McClung (4.0); David McGrath (4.0); Jaime Mills; Craig Mitchell (4.0); Editha Mora; Content Morgan (4.0); Mikyla Osman; Sheila Overby (4.0); Samantha Perkins (4.0); Brooklynn Shelton (4.0); Stacey Standridge (4.0); Pantao Xiong (4.0).

Waldron: Brandon Mack (4.0); Travis May (4.0); Tiffany Orff.

Education News is published each Friday as a public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday prior to the Friday the item is to be published. Information may be edited for length and content. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the main office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.